"This project helped me a lot with Java basics. There is a smooth introduction to OOP at the end of it, which is smooth enough to give a glimpse of what you can achieve with it. Nice start to your Java developer journey."
Brian F.
"This style of learning is very efficient which allows you to experiment and find the solution with trial and error, rather than just doing theory."
Marta T.
"It's a one-stop-shop for reading about concepts, practicing the concepts and then immediately applying them at projects. An all-in-one learning tool."
Fabio K.
Is JetBrains Academy only available in English?
The JetBrains Academy content in hyperskill.org, such as topics and project descriptions, is currently only available in English.
Is JetBrains Academy now under an Early Access Program (EAP)?
JetBrains Academy is currently in the early stages of development. While in early access, the use of JetBrains Academy tools is free of charge. You expressly acknowledge that you may encounter errors and the software/service may not work as intended. Any use of the EAP is at your own risk.
Do I need a license for JetBrains Academy?
While in EAP, JetBrains Academy tools are totally free of charge. We will keep you posted as we start implementing licensing options. Free options (such as a trial period) will be available after license release.
How does the integration between Hyperskill and JetBrains tools work?
Hyperskill is a third party platform for JetBrains Academy's learning experience. While most of the learning will be happening online on hyperskill.org, some parts of the service are accessible only via JetBrains IDEs. The Java and Kotlin projects currently featured in Hyperskill are bundled with IntelliJ IDEA Edu. The Python projects are bundled with PyCharm Edu. Learn more about how to install IntelliJ IDEA Edu or PyCharm Edu and begin working on projects inside the IDE here.
By using any of the services offered as part of JetBrains Academy, you agree that your personal data will be processed in accordance with the JetBrains Privacy Policy and the Hyperskill Privacy Policy. You also agree that your use of the JetBrains IDEs is subject to the EAP User Agreement, and your use of Hyperskill is subject to the Hyperskill Terms.